2 boys drown to death in Punjab’s Sangrur

Two boys died after drowning in a sarovar of local gurdwara of Phaguwala village on Sunday. A group 8 boys were taking a dip in the Sarovar, when two of them got drowned.

The group of boys, had gone to Bhawanigarh for a get-together to celebrate their good performance in the recently announced results of class 10 exam (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Police said that the group of boys, had gone to Bhawanigarh for a get-together to celebrate their good performance in the recently announced results of class 10 exam. On their return, the boys decided to take a dip in the sarovar, when the drowning incident took place.

Station house officer, Bhawanigarh police station, Jaspreet Singh said the incident took place around 1:30 pm. “We are waiting for the family members, and will take action according to their statement,” the SHO said.

