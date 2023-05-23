On way to celebrate kid’s birthday, Karnal woman killed in accident

Going to celebrate birthday of her daughter, a 30-year-old woman was killed, while her daughter and mother sustained injuries, when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler on NH-44 near Taroari town in Karnal.

The 30-year-old woman along with her daughter and mother was going to a hotel when a speeding truck hit their scooter.

The deceased has been identified as Supriya of Sikari village of the district.

The police said the accident took place on Sunday, when they were going to a hotel to celebrate third birthday of Supriya’s daughter Leeza. A speeding truck hit their scooter from rear, leaving Supriya seriously injured, while Leeza and Supriya’s mother Sunita sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and Supriya was declared dead by the doctors. As per the family members, Supriya’s husband lives in Canada and he will return on Tuesday.

Taraori police station in-charge Sandeep Singh said soon after getting the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigation.

He said as per the statement of the deceased’s mother, a case has been registered against the truck driver under Sections 279, 304A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.

