Punjab: Woman decapitated, man injured while performing bike stunt in Amritsar

AMRITSAR : A 24-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorcycle was decapitated while the rider was injured when he was performing stunts near the Narayangarh area of Amritsar in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.

Palakpreet Kaur of Gumanpura village situated on the outskirts of Amritsar died on the spot after her head hit iron grills of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lane, the police said, adding that Gurpreet Singh, 24, also of the same village, was injured.

In his statement to the police, Gurpreet said the woman was riding the bike when the incident took place. “But according to preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Gurpreet, who was in inebriated state, was performing stunts while the woman was riding pillion,” Chheharta station house officer (SHO) Gurwinder Singh said.

Gurpreet said he and Palakpreet were returning to their village after dropping his uncle Billa in Chheharta, 7km from the city. According to Gumanpura residents, Palakpreet used to dress like boys and was not in good terms with her family members.

The SHO said the incident took place at around 1:30am. A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Gurpreet, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, the SHO added.

The body has been sent to Amritsar Civil Hospital for the post-mortem, he added.

