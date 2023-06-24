2 women, minor drown as tractor falls into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Sangrur

Two women labourers and a minor drowned in Bhakra canal near Harigarh village after a tractor fell into the water channel on Friday. The deceased, Geeta (35), Kamlesh (40) and a 16-year-old labourer, were on the way to sow paddy in the fields of a local resident, when the mishap occured. The deceased are residents of Maniana village.

Around nine women were being ferried on a plough tied with a tractor, when the driver tried to take a turn leading to the vehicle losing its balance and falling into the canal. As many as six women and the tractor driver fell into the canal. However, the passersby rescued three women and the driver but rest of the three women died of drowning.

Manoj Gorsi, deputy superintendent of police, Moonak, said, “Efforts are on to recover bodies of the deceased. We are in the process of registering a case against the farmer Sant Roop Singh, in whose field the labourers had to work. The tractor driver identified as Ramfal Singh has also been booked.”

