Two teen brothers drown in Yamuna in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 05, 2023 02:05 AM IST

The victims, Sagar, 18, and Sushant, 15, of Taraori of Karnal, had gone to take a dip in the river with their parents and younger sister when the incident took place. As per information, the brothers got trapped in the mud and failed to come out and eventually drowned. The parents informed the police and later, a team of divers was called in.

An 18-year-old, who was visiting his family for the summer break, met a fateful end as he along with his 15-year-old brother drowned in the Yamuna river near Magnlora village of Karnal on Sunday.

Family members said that Sagar had recently secured admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, and had come home for the summer vacation. Sushant was a student of Class-10.

Manglora police station in-charge Rajan said the divers have so far been unable to trace the bodies. He said the area comes under jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh police and they are also monitoring the rescue operation.

karnal summer vacation
