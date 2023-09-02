Speeding truck kills pedestrian in Panchkula

A speeding truck left a 52-year-old pedestrian dead at the Apple Market in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Thursday.

A speeding truck left a 52-year-old pedestrian dead at the Apple Market in Sector 20, Panchkula. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased, Rajpal, lived with his family in Sector 21, Panchkula.

His wife, Dhanna Devi, told the police that they hailed from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. She worked as a domestic help in Sector 21, while her husband used to transport articles on a cart.

On Thursday, around 7.30 pm, she received information that her husband had met with an accident in Sector 20. On rushing to the spot with her son, she found that her husband was hit by a truck while walking on the road, killing him on the spot. The truck driver fled, leaving his Haryana-registered vehicle behind.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station on the complaint of the deceased’s wife. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused.

