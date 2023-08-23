23-year-old Charkhi Dadri man killed in lightning strike

A 23-year-old man died after he was struck by a lightning at Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra village on Tuesday night.

A 23-year-old man died after he was struck by a lightning at Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra village on Tuesday night. (Representational image)

Identified as Ravi Kumar, the man was in his field with his father when the incident took place.

According to a spokesperson of the Dadri police, Ravi was taken to the Dadri civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

His family, meanwhile, was inconsolable. Ravi’s elder brother Amit, who is a policeman with the Rajasthan, said his brother was planning to go to Canada for higher studies.

