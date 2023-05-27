3 visually impaired brothers die in house collapse in Kishtwar

Three visually impaired brothers died, while their mother and sister were rescued after their mud house collapsed in the Nagseni area of Kishtwar district on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

Three visually impaired brothers lost their lives in a house collapse in Kishtwar. (HT File)

The deceased were identified as Ravinder Kumar, 21, Rajesh Kumar, 18, and Sajjan Kumar, 19, sons of Ashwani Kumar of Ajna Pullar village.

A police officer said that the three brothers were sleeping when their mud house collapsed during rains late on Friday.

“The three brothers were buried alive in the debris. Their mother and sister were sleeping in another room and they were rescued in time. They have been admitted to the district hospital at Kishtwar,” he said.

The father of the victims was not at home when the incident occurred at 11.45 pm. The five family members were sleeping in their two-room mud house.

A case was registered.