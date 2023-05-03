Trailer crushes 2 on-duty cops to death in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a home guard were crushed to death in a road accident at Nabipur area of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Police said the truck driver didn’t stop the vehicle, despite being signalled by a policeman to slowdown. (Representational Photo)

A trailer ran over ASI Najar Singh and Kuldeep Singh on GT Road, leading to on the spot death of the duo. Both were on duty, and had visited the spot where an army vehicle had hit a bus leading to injury to four persons. They were inspecting the spot of accident and doing the paper work, when a truck rammed into the mangled bus and crushed the duo.

Deputy superintendent of police, Gurbans Singh Bains said that the police have started the proceeding against the truck driver and sent the bodies for post-mortem. He said that truck driver didn’t stop the vehicle, despite being signalled by a policeman to slowdown. He rammed the loaded truck into the bus and crushed the police officials. The incident took place at 4.10 am, he said.

He said it was unfortunate that the policemen were hit by the speeding truck when they were on spot to probe another accident. A case under Section 304-A has been registered against the driver Sajid Khan, from Uttar Pradesh, who fled after the incident. A further probe is on, he added.

Meanwhile, earlier, in the collision of the army vehicle and the bus, constables Chauhan Vishal, Vijay, S Ramanaidu and Siuhanshu, and bus driver Ranjit Singh got injured. The bus was coming from the Delhi side and going to Jalandhar.

The DSP said that it was army which informed the police about accident in the wee hours, and police rushed to the spot. The injured army men and driver were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Sirhind for the treatment. Later the Army officials moved the injured army men to the Army Hospital for further treatment.

