Karnal: 13-year-old boy dies after jumping into canal

A 13-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by jumping into a canal near Sheikhpura Sohana village of Karnal district on Thursday, said police. Police officials associated with the investigation said the body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination and a case under Section 175 of Code of Criminal Procedure has been registered. (Getty image)

As per the family members the incident took place on Thursday morning when the boy left for his school. However, the police said the actual cause behind the incident could not be ascertained and the investigation is on.

Soon after the locals spotted the Class 7 student jumping into the canal, they tried to rescue him but could not trace. later, the police launched a search operation and the body was fished out with the help of divers.

