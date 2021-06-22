Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Train services back on Kalka-Shimla heritage track
chandigarh news

Train services back on Kalka-Shimla heritage track

With Covid-19 curbs lifted to a large extent in Himachal Pradesh, Northern Railway has resumed train services on the Kalka-Shimla heritage track to cash in on the summer tourist rush
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The Kalka-Shimla heritage track is one of the most scenic railway rides in the country. The 96.6-km narrow gauge track was built by the British in 1903. (HT file photo)

With Covid-19 curbs lifted to a large extent in Himachal Pradesh, Northern Railway has resumed train services on the Kalka-Shimla heritage track to cash in on the summer tourist rush.

Shimla station superintendent Joginder Singh said that four trains, including the Shivalik Deluxe Express and the Kalka-Shimla Express, resumed running on the British-era narrow gauge track on Monday.

Also read: Himachal’s positivity rate drops to 1.3%

Nearly 250 passengers availed the services on Day 1, barring the vistadom coach with a glass roof that found no takers.

Services were suspended in April

The train services on the Kalka-Shimla route were suspended for the second time in April 2021 after the second wave of Covid-19 prompted Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh to impose a lockdown.

“We are expecting to see a rise in the number of passengers in the coming days as the Himachal Pradesh government has lifted the requirement of the RT-PCR test report to enter the state,” Joginder Singh said. “If needed, the railway will introduce more trains to facilitate tourists,” he said.

Unesco heritage site since 2008

The 96.6-km narrow gauge track was built by the British in 1903. It is seen as an engineering marvel in India with 103 tunnels (102 existing) and more than 800 bridges built in just three years.

It was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site on July 10, 2008.

The train services on the route were first suspended in March last year after the Covid-19 outbreak only to be restored in October 2020.

The journey on the Kalka-Shimla toy train is said to be one of the most scenic railway rides.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Snake attacks zookeeper in the face in shocking video. Watch his reaction

Man claims he received Parle-G packet after ordering toy car on Amazon

SRK-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP