Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab

The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers’ ‘rail-roko’ protest on Sunday.

The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

An official spokesperson of the Ferozepur railway division said that about 21 trains were either cancelled or short-terminated.

Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.

“In view of the call to block railway traffic for four hours from 11am today, the authorities were keeping an eye on the development. Timetable of several trains was prepared accordingly for Sunday. Services were restored after railway track safety was conducted,” said a Railways official.

Commuters faced a tough time after train services were hit.

Activists from various farmer unions gathered on the tracks in Bathinda, Mansa, Fazilka and other adjoining districts of south Malwa.

Raising slogans against the BJP-led central government for not fulfilling the long-pending demands of the agrarian community, farmers squatted on railway tracks at various places.

Information gathered from various districts said no untoward incident was reported during the agitation.

In Amritsar, hundreds of farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) blocked the Amritsar-Delhi railway stretch at the Valla railway crossing.

Hundreds of women wearing saffron scarfs had also taken part in the stir.

KMSC’s general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher termed the protest a tribute to Udham Singh. He said, “The committee formed by the central government on MSP is just an eyewash. The government is working at the behest of some corporate families. We will intensify our protest until the government doesn’t announce MSP on various crops. The government is creating policies which are against the farmers, but we will not allow it.”

He said the government should immediately make a law on the MSP besides quashing the FIRs against the farmers, which were registered during the Delhi protests against the three farm laws (now repealed).

Pandher said the deals made with the world trade organisation should also be rejected to protect the interests of farmers in India.

Ludhiana government railway police said that the protesters blocked tracks in Goraya, Phillaur, Mullanpur Dakha, Mandi Ahmedgarh and Jagraon.