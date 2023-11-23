Training programme held on identification of counterfeit currency

The Haryana Police and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday organised a state-level training programme on identification of fake currency and control on its circulation. Additional director general of police, cyber, OP Singh said that the possibility of human error in identifying fake notes is relatively high, so they must be identified using software-based machines. The ADGP emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence and shared information about cutting-edge tech used to detect counterfeit notes in various countries. He spoke on the importance of collaborative plans between banks and the police to mitigate cyber threats and safeguard citizens’ hard-earned money.

RBI regional director Vivek Srivastava spoke on the significance of an action plan to reduce circulation of fake currency and the need for greater public awareness. He said the RBI is making efforts to prevent fake currency from entering the market and bank employees should adhere to RBI guidelines by not returning fake notes but reporting them promptly.