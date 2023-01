Trains cancelled, short terminated due to track renewal work in Jalandhar

Due to track renewal work at Jalandhar city station, Northern Railway has temporarily cancelled and short terminated/short originated certain trains from January 28 to February 17. As per the public relation office, train no 04598 from Jalandhar city to Hoshiarpur and 04597 from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar city would remain cancelled for the next 21 days. Train no 22551 Darbhanga-Jalandhar would be short terminated at Ludhiana and 04480 Pathankot- Jalandhar train would be short terminated at Such Pind. 22552 Jalandhar-Darbhanga train would short originate from Ludhiana and 04479 would have short origination from Suchi Pind. Train 15211 Darbhanga-Amritsar which currently runs between Darbhanga and Jalandhar has been extended between Jalandhar and Amritsar. Similarly 15212 Amritsar-Darbhanga train that currently runs from Jalandhar to Darbhanga, has been extended between Amritsar and Jalandhar.

