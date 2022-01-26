Transporters in Ludhiana decry public representatives’ indifference toward deplorable state of transport nagar

Transporters have blamed the lackadaisical attitude of public representatives and politicians, who are busy with campaigning for the upcoming state assembly elections, for the issues plaguing Transport Nagar.

Highlighting the potholed roads, water logging due to choked sewers, lack of parking space, and security in the area, the near-1200-strong community of transporters said they have been demanding resolution for decades.

The transporters lambasted authorities for not undertaking any structural improvement since the 114-acres area was first set up back in 1984.

They complained of congestion and uncleanliness, adding that truck drivers are forced to park their trucks by the roadside.

Potholes on road and unhygienic conditions due to water accumulation add to the woes and instances of carts and rickshaws turning turtle have become an everyday affair.

Ludhiana Goods Transport Association (LGTA) press secretary Jagdish Singh Jassowal highlighted the delay in getting the issues resolved, saying public representatives often ignore the area due to its commercial nature and a lack of city-based voters living in the area.

Jassowal said, “In the past, a governing-party MLA told the transporters that they had no power to change anything as they did not have votes in the area. Even the councillors do not visit transport nagar, the biggest in the state. It has been in a deplorable state for years.”

Further highlighting the issues, he said, “Deep potholes and choked sewer lines are the major issues and a large number of vehicles are damaged on a daily basis due to the potholes. Trucks get stuck in the parking sites due to water accumulation and deep potholes and they have to hire cranes for pulling them out,”

“Filth, garbage and water accumulation can be witnessed at every nook and corner of the area despite tall claims of the Swachh Bharat mission,” he added, before suggesting that the transport nagar be moved to a different suitable location.

The transporters stated that the sitting MLA Surinder Dawar laid foundation stone for cemented roads in the area in July last year, claiming that ₹7 crores had been earmarked, but only a few roads had been constructed before the project was put on hold.

Ludhiana Transporters Welfare Association president Janak Raj Goyal said, “The public representatives do not pay any heed to the problems being faced by the transporters as we are all tax-paying citizens. We have submitted memorandums with a large number of public representatives and authorities in the past, but to no avail.”

“The parking spots are in a deplorable state, there are no green belts in the area that have been maintained properly. The sewer lines often choke, resulting in water accumulation and we are forced to work in unhygienic conditions,” he added.

Transporters raise security concerns

The transporters also raised concerns about the over lack of security in the area, saying that incidents of theft and snatching are commonplace.

“We fear coming here at night as a large number of snatching and theft incidents have been reported. We have been demanding that a police post be set up in the area, but our requests are hardly ever heard,” said Sarabjit Singh, a transporter.

₹7-cr project approved: Congress councillor

Congress councillor Navneet Ghayal said a projects worth ₹7 crores has been approved for constructing cemented roads, adding that work had to stop the work due to heavy rainfall, but would restart in a few days. He said the issue of choked sewers will also be resolved soon.

Despite multiple attempts, Dawar remained unavailable for comments