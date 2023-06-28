Faridkot-based travel agent, wife booked for immigration fraud

The district police on Tuesday booked a Faridkot-based travel agent and his wife for allegedly duping a woman of ₹10.60 lakh on the pretext of sending the victim’s son abroad on a study visa.

A case was registered against the owner of SBE Visa Immigration Centre, Deepak Sharma and his wife Shikha Sharma, who are residents of Teacher Colony in Faridkot city

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered against the owner of SBE Visa Immigration Centre, Deepak Sharma and his wife Shikha Sharma, who are residents of Teacher Colony in Faridkot city.

On May 17, 2023, complainant Sheela Devi of Police Line, Faridkot, had complained to the Faridkot senior superintendent of police about the fraud. In her complaint, she said that the husband and wife duo are neither returning the ₹10.60 lakh nor have managed to secure a Canada study visa for her son Ravinder Kumar. She had further alleged that the accused duo has also not returned the original documents of Ravinder.

“Deepak had assured me of sending my son to Canada on a study visa and asked us to give the money. But the accused did not fulfil his promise and stopped taking my phone calls,” said Sheela.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-inspector Karamjit Singh said that after a preliminary investigation, a case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120 (Concealing design to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He said that a notice will be sent to the accused and further investigation will be initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON