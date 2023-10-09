News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Travel agent nabbed in Shimla for duping woman of 13L

Travel agent nabbed in Shimla for duping woman of 13L

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 09, 2023 06:59 PM IST

Pathankot police arrest travel agent from Shimla for allegedly duping a woman of ₹13 lakh; accused had been evading arrest for a year.

The Pathankot police have apprehended a travel agent from Shimla for allegedly duping a woman of 13 lakh.

The arrested accused has been identified as Arun Kumar of Sahapur Kandi in Pathankot, currently residing in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the arrest is related to a case registered in 2022 on the complaint of one Ashwani Kumar on behalf of his daughter Bhawna.

The complainant accused Arun Kumar of engaging in acts of deception, misappropriation, and intimidation.

“Ashwani Kumar has outlined a sequence of transactions amounting to a total of 13.27 lakh, allegedly orchestrated by Arun Kumar through unauthorised access to Bhawna’s bank account. This includes the withdrawal of 8.87 lakh using an ATM card and the encashment of three cheques, totaling to 4.40 lakh,” he said.

“The accused had been evading arrest for a year. A specialised police team, under the leadership of CIA officer Ravinder Kumar, was dispatched to Shimla following a potential lead from the Pathankot police’s technical cell to apprehend the accused,” he added.

Story Saved
