Travel agents in Chandigarh told to submit documents in 4 weeks

To check frauds, the UT administration has directed all foreign travel/visa agents operating in the city to submit their complete antecedents at the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned within four weeks. The order will also apply on IELTS coaching institutes, ticketing agents and general agents.

According to the order issued by district magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, some travel agents are involved in fraudulent activities by deceiving and cheating citizens on the false pretext of arranging their visa or managing their affairs relating to sending persons abroad and such other activities.

They get published misleading advertisements in leading newspapers and dupe the innocent people of Chandigarh and neighbouring states and after sometime, they close their offices and flee the city. The unlawful and fraudulent activities of these travel agents can cause danger to human life, health or safety of general public.

Thus, some steps are warranted to keep a check upon the illegal activities of such travel agents.

Therefore, in exercise of the power conferred upon him under Section 144 of the CrPC, the DM ordered that all foreign travel/visa agents operating within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh will provide their complete antecedents as prescribed in the pro forma to the office of SDM of the area concerned for the purpose of information and verification of antecedents of their owners/operators/managers within four weeks from issuance of this order and those travel agents who are intended to operate will get their antecedents verified within four weeks of starting of their business.

The order will also apply on IELTS coaching institutes, ticketing agents and general agents.