Travel on National Highway costlier as toll rates up on Ladowal plaza in Ludhiana

Commuting on the National Highway has become costlier from Wednesday as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised toll charges at the Ladowal toll plaza. The new rates, with an increase of up to ₹5, have come into effect from Wednesday. Residents living within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza will have to pay ₹350 for a monthly pass for non-commercial vehicles. (HT File)

As per the revised rates, the annual pass for non-commercial vehicles (200 trips) will now cost ₹3,075 instead of ₹3,000. Residents living within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza will have to pay ₹350 for a monthly pass for non-commercial vehicles.

For cars, jeeps and vans, the one-way toll has been fixed at ₹225, while the return journey will cost ₹340. Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses will be charged ₹365 for a single trip and ₹550 for a return trip. Their monthly pass has been fixed at ₹12,250.

In the case of buses and two-axle trucks, the one-way toll has been increased to ₹770 and ₹1,155 for a return trip. The monthly pass for this category will cost ₹25,665. Three-axle commercial vehicles will now pay ₹840 for a single journey and ₹1,260 for a return journey, while their monthly pass has been set at ₹27,995.

For heavy construction machinery, earth-moving equipment and multi-axle vehicles (four to six axles), the toll has been revised to ₹1,205 for one-way and ₹1,810 for return journeys. Their monthly pass will cost ₹40,245. Oversized vehicles with seven or more axles will be charged ₹1,470 for a single trip and ₹2,205 for a return trip, with a monthly pass priced at ₹48,995.

The toll rates have been revised after a gap of one year. Earlier, the rates were increased by around five per cent in April last year. However, they were subsequently reduced following a cut in GST.