Treat patient as whole rather than just disease: AIIMS director
Never forget clinical medicine in this era of investigative medicine, and treat the patient as a whole rather than just the disease.
This was said by professor Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, who was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the new academic session of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as the chief guest here at Bhargava Auditorium on Friday.
Himself an alumnus of PGIMER, Guleria motivated the newly-inducted doctors: “We have to remember that we are here for the patient and it’s not the other way round.” He stressed upon the importance of learning by continued teaching, active listening and empathy, research, ethics, tele-health, artificial intelligence in healthcare, interdisciplinary and patient-centric approaches as key enablers to make a mark in the profession.
Professor Jagat Ram, director of PGIMER, said that in the last 57 years, the institute had witnessed a spectacular expansion from 230 beds to 2,200. “PGIMER has taken care of around 2,700 seriously-ill Covid-positive patients, 7,700 suspected ones in various isolation wards and clinically screened more than 12,000 patients in special OPDs.”
He added, “More than 4,500 healthcare workers had been posted at the Covid hospital, and only 30 of them were detected to be positive. This is one of the lowest rates of Covid positivity among healthcare workers directly in contact with Covid patients anywhere in the world.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat patient as whole rather than just disease: AIIMS director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn comes to the rescue of MC, releases ₹130 crore for development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restaurant sales in Chandigarh suffer due to avian flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹7-lakh relief for 9-year-old Chandigarh girl left in vegetative state after vicious attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab sports minister likely to head Chandigarh Olympic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab reports first suspected cases of bird flu, sends samples to Bhopal lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State-of-the-art co-working space coming up at Chandigarh IT Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prices of mutton, fish rise as people turn away from chicken in Chandigarh and around
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate polls: HC fines Panjab University ₹50,000 for delay in response to ex-senators’ plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate elections: Vice-President’s office asks Panjab University for further course of action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian influenza: 13 samples from Chandigarh test negative, 14 birds dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing short of repeal of farm laws will resolve crisis: Punjab cabinet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heritage furniture: Panjab University asks depts to install CCTV cameras to prevent theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh cuts down Covid vaccination sites from 8 to 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox