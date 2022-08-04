Treatment under other schemes still available for Punjab patients: PGIMER

A day after Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, stopped the treatment of patients from Punjab under the state government’s Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY), the institute clarified on Tuesday that the eligible patients can still avail of free treatment under other health schemes.

PGIMER on Tuesday had decided to stop providing cashless treatment to Punjab patients under AB-MMSBY in the wake of Punjab government’s failure to clear mediclaim dues worth ₹16 crore since December 2021.

Launched in August 2019, Punjab government’s flagship scheme AB-MMSBY provides ₹5-lakh cashless and paperless treatment cover to 39.66 lakh families in the state.

“PGIMER has been constrained to stop benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme for beneficiaries from Punjab over pending claims exceeding ₹15 crore. However, patients from the state can continue to seek treatment at the institute through other welfare schemes if eligible or by paying the charges themselves,” said PGIMER in an official statement.

“PGIMER has patient care as its top priority and extends free treatment in deserving cases. It is reiterated that PGIMER will continue to extend quality treatment and patient care to each strata of society. Patients from Punjab can still avail of free treatment under the institute’s Poor Patients Welfare Fund scheme or other government schemes, if eligible,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director, administration, and official spokesperson, PGIMER.

“The decision to stop the treatment under AB-MMSBY came into effect after bringing the matter to the notice of the State Health Authority (SHA), Punjab, and National Health Authority (NHA), repeatedly on April 1, May 13 and June 7, this year. The matter was even brought to the attention of senior officers of government of Punjab,” the hospital’s statement read.

Over 9,000 patients treated through Poor Patients Welfare Fund in 3 yrs

The poor patient assistance cell (PPAC) of PGIMER has been working to provide financial assistance and guidance to needy patients through the hospital’s Poor Patients Welfare Fund for past two decades.

In 2019-20, as many as 2,858 beneficiaries were provided medical assistance worth ₹1.49 crore, while 3,248 patients were helped in 2020-21 with treatment worth ₹1.39 crore. In 2021-22, 3,331 more patients were treated at a cost of ₹1.7 crore.

The assistance, in the form of medicines and surgical consumables, is provided to patients who are holders of Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards, issued by various state governments or on the recommendation of doctors after assessment.

The amount required for treatment is sanctioned after following the due process and the fund is utilised by procuring medicines and surgical items through central government’s approved agencies.

₹100 crore sanctioned, hospitals will start getting payments soon: Punjab FM

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said the state government had sanctioned ₹100 crore to clear the dues of government and private hospitals empanelled under AB-MMSBY.

“We will soon start releasing the funds to various hospitals, including PGIMER, so that poor patients can avail of the health insurance scheme,” he said.

At present, the Punjab government owes ₹300 crore to various hospitals in lieu of treatment provided under the health insurance scheme. Around 250 government and 200 private hospitals in Punjab and Chandigarh are empanelled under AB-MMSBY that covers 1,579 treatment packages, including treatment, surgeries, hospitalisation expenses and day care.

In Chandigarh, due to non-payment of insurance dues, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32 and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, have also stopped giving benefits to Punjab patients under the scheme.