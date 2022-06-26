Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on 23rd death anniversary

Soldiers of Major Sandeep Sagar’s battalion from Jammu and Kashmir light infantry, led by Subedar Ashwani, paid homage by laying a wreath at his memorial near the Sector-8/17 roundabout in Panchkula
Family members of Major Sandeep Sagar paying tributes to him at his memorial near the Sector-8/17 roundabout in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 04:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Tributes were paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on his 23rd death anniversary in Panchkula on Saturday.

Soldiers of the Major’s battalion from Jammu and Kashmir light infantry, led by Subedar Ashwani, paid homage by laying a wreath at his memorial near the Sector-8/17 roundabout. Students of Chaman Lal DAV School presented a patriotic song in his memory.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also laid a wreath in the presence of the Major’s mother Raksha Sagar, sister Anjali Madiya, Zila Sainik Board secretary Col Naresh and other family members and relatives.

“Major Sandeep Sagar sacrificed his life at a young age while fighting the enemy forces at the Naushera sub-sector in Rajouri near the Line of Control (LoC) during Operation Vijay in 1999. The people of the state and Panchkula are proud of him,” Gupta said.

He also announced to constitute a five-member committee for maintenance of the memorial, for which funds will be provided by the municipal corporation.

