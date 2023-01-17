Tricity animal lovers in shock, ask for support

Animal lovers of the region are shocked and outraged after a 28-year-old architecture graduate, Tejashwita Kaushal, was hit by a speeding car while she was feeding stray dogs on the road dividing Sector 53/54, near the furniture market bordering Mohali.

The incident has started a much-needed discussion on the challenges animal lovers are facing and how to deal with them.

Hit-and-run victim Tejashwita Kaushal, who is now in recovery

Meenakshi Malik, who runs an animal shelter, says, “I am shocked and depressed by the incident. I know the girl. She and her mother Manjinder Kaur are two of the most active volunteers in tricity. I met the joint commissioner over this matter and we hope justice is served.”

“One of the major issues we face while feeding stray animals is that many residents oppose this. If we step out to feed the animals in the evening, elderly people and others, who are out for a walk, say the animals will bite and don’t let us feed them. So, we end up doing so secretively in late hours which is unsafe, especially during winters,” she adds.

“The only solution to the problem, I believe, is to make society friendlier towards animals. Children need t be taught at schools regarding coexistence and animal love,” she says.

Waheguru Animal Welfare Group’s Gaurav says many people hate stray animals. “They go to the extent of hitting or relocating them. And there’s nearly no help or support being provided by the administration thus making the fight tougher,” he says.

“People ask us not to provide blankets or food to the strays as they are a menace. What they don’t understand is that these animals are helpless and in dire need of love. We need people with power to back our cause in order for things to improve,” he adds.

Rush Sehgal, who has been associated with the cause for over 25 years now, says, “What happened is extremely unfortunate. It’s our right to be able to feed strays, but many people oppose it. The most common phrase we hear is ‘Itni hamdardi ho rahi hai inse to apne ghar kyun nahin le jaate?’ (If you feel their pain so much, why don’t you take them to your home?)”

“When there’s an incident of dog bite, people make such a big deal of the matter. But why not do the same in case of this rash driving incident? We, feeders, tried to find a way out to people’s objections by feeding the strays at night, but it has its own risks and safety concerns,” she says.

“I think societies start adopting the strays of their area and taking care of their needs is the solution to the problem. That way feeders won’t be in danger and animal bite incidents will also go down because if they are taken care of, animals won’t get aggressive,” she concludes.

