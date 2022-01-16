Tricity Buzz: Arvind Kejriwal savours taste of Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal enjoyed Punjab’s wholesome winter delicacy of makki di roti with sarhon da saag at a tubewell in the midst of lush fields in Kharar during a stopover while on a two-day visit to Mohali recently.

It was Lohri and Kejriwal got a taste of Punjab as he was served the traditional cuisine on a charpoy in a field near the Kurali bypass. Farmers working in the vicinity were prompt to gather around and get photos clicked with the AAP chief.

Some didn’t miss the opportunity to list out their grievances, to which Kejriwal assured that once voted to power, the AAP would sort out all their problems. Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann all ears.

Winter woes: Home guard volunteers left high and dry

With the sun remaining elusive for most of the week, home guard volunteers of Chandigarh Police were in a fix over drying their laundry. When some of them put out their clothes to dry on the roof of a police station the other day, an embarrassed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) sent his driver and gunman to bring the clothes down immediately.

The DSP issued directions to the volunteers to refrain from such conduct. The police station houses the office of the DSP, while the home guard volunteers stay on the premises. To avoid such embarrassment, Chandigarh Police would do well to either provide laundry facility or have dryers installed for clothes.

Covid care: When adversity brings out the best in us

As soon as the Covid-19 cases started rising in the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, social workers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) stepped up relief for patients in isolation.

From food to medicines, NGOs are providing relief to patients. A few organisations met Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg recently and sought permission to distribute fresh fruits to patients in isolation in mini-Covid care centres.

After giving his approval, Dr Garg appreciated their noble gesture of contributing towards the management of the pandemic.

Noble cause: PGIMER appeals for blood donation

Following the surge in Covid-19 cases, the supply of blood in the department of transfusion medicine (blood bank) at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has been hit.

The department supplies 250-300 blood and blood components a day to meet the requirement of patients, including those admitted for surgical and medical emergencies, besides those in ICUs, thalassaemia and pregnant women. The PGIMER authorities have appealed to people to donate blood.

“All healthy adults in the tricity between the age of 18-60 years are requested to come forward for this noble cause so that the blood and blood components supply to the critically sick patients and those on regular transfusion therapy can be maintained uninterrupted,” the appeal said.

Buzz over traffic DSP’s quiz on road safety

To reach out to the public and inform them about road safety and traffic rules, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), traffic administration, Palak Goel took to conducting quizzes on Twitter. Last week, Goel posted three such polls that touched upon cycle tracks, engineering works under the traffic police and road markings.

The result showed that most people were able to answer correctly. Goel took the time out to reply to queries, too. Twitter users found humour in the initiative, with one user even asking the DSP if he would be issued a challan for answering a question incorrectly.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Shailee Dogra, Mandeep Narula and Rajanbir Singh

