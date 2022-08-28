Tricity Buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Slow down at UT animal crossings

Those travelling on roads in the northern sectors of Chandigarh would have come across boards put up by the UT forest department regarding wildlife crossings. The traffic police have started a campaign urging drivers to be extra vigilant around these areas. An awareness drive was conducted on Thursday and commuters were sensitised to slow down and be alert at animal crossings. The city has a sizeable population of sambar (deer) in its forest areas, some of which wander onto the roads.

All zoo animals are mine: Forest minister

Punjab minister of forests and wildlife preservation Lal Chand Kataruchak was at Chhatbir Zoo on August 25 to inaugurate facilities for animals and visitors when he was asked which animal he would like to adopt on the lines of his predecessors. Pat came the reply: “I don’t need to adopt any animal. They are all mine!”

For the record: UT DSP flaunts arrests

A DSP heading a special cell of Chandigarh Police was recently given the officiating charge of two sub divisions. Before relinquishing the additional duty, he ensured that he lists out all arrests in different cases registered at different police stations to the media. In a press statement, the DSP got listed all arrests made during the time he was officiating even if it meant repetition of dated information.

Redressal meeting adds to grievances

A public grievance meeting was held for Panchkula residents but it ended up adding to their problems. Last week, the power department announced one such meeting as many residents had been complaining about one issue or the other. But when the residents arrived, they were neither offered a chair to sit nor were they heard out properly. They complained that the officials were rude. A resident later said, “It’s better if the department doesn’t convene such meetings.”

Parking rates at PGI irks patients

The parking woes at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) seem never-ending. Already pressed for space, patients and their attendants are now upset with the hike in parking rates. Though the parking rate in front of New OPD and that of dental department is ₹5 for a two-wheeler, people are charged ₹10 at the Paediatric Centre. At the Research Block too, the rates displayed as per hour limits are rarely followed, with most people being asked to pay over ₹20 for half and hour. Patients and their attendants can be seen arguing with the parking attendants, who often have their way as people are already stressed over their illness and give in to their demands.

Face-offs on campus as PU elections near

With the beginning of the new academic session at Panjab University (PU) and its affiliated colleges in Chandigarh, the buzz of student elections is in the air, particularly because the polls are being held after two years due to the Covid pandemic. While campaigning by student bodies, a face-off was reported between members of different organisations at SD College, Sector 32, which ended after the intervention of Chandigarh Police. Another argument broke out between members of the INSO and the PU security staff over the party’s march on the campus on Friday.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Shailee Dogra, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh, Mandeep Narula and Dar Ovais