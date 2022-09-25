Tricity Buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Monsoon stays on, keeps all guessing

The monsoon has decided to delay its departure, leaving everyone, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at their wits’ end. The extended rains have not only poured cold water on the weatherman’s forecast but also drenched the festive cheer. Earlier last week, the IMD announced the monsoon withdrawal from Chandigarh by Wednesday. And it started raining in the city from Wednesday itself. Speaking about the confusion, IMD officials explained that a system had formed over the Bay of Bengal that was earlier expected to stay only till central India but it ended up causing rainfall in our region as well. Now the monsoon withdrawal has been delayed by at least a week.

Leaking ceilings at

not-so-smart school

Though the Punjab education department has upgraded the Government Senior Secondary School at Lalru Mandi, in Mohali district as a smart school but roofs of eight classrooms have been leaking due to rain over the past two days. When contacted, principal Parminder Kaur Chahal said, “We have not got the grant for repairs yet.” Surprisingly, the school authorities have left the furniture out in the open even in the rainy weather.

Dogs keep ATM

safe in Panchkula

Last week, a video was widely shared on social media of a cow sitting peacefully in an ATM vestibule swatting away flies with its tail as a man hovered over it to withdraw cash. The clip was from Madhya Pradesh. Panchkula is no different. Dogs could be spotted guarding an ATM vending machine. The only problem was that this ‘guard’ shooed away clients along with thieves!

Mohali police not at

their best behaviour

Failing to control the crowd at the India-Australia cricket match on September 20, the police resorted to lathi charge and didn’t spare women and children, many of who sustained minor injuries. The police, claiming to be following their ‘best behaviour’, even abused women publicly and didn’t let many cricket fans enter the stadium even though they had tickets in their hands.

Doctors told on how to

‘survive’ PGI residency

The Association of Resident Doctors at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research conducted an orientation session for newly joined residents on Saturday, followed by an interactive session with director Vivek Lal. The session, ‘How to survive (or maybe enjoy) residency in PGI’, aimed to make residency less cumbersome. The new resident doctors were told about life hacks, facilities to avail including sports, library, food and hostel; fast dialling contacts; and distress redressal forums and helpline numbers.

Wi Fi woes at PU hostels

Students in various boys’ hostels of Panjab University have been complaining of having problems with Wi Fi connectivity. Hostel residents in some blocks have been demanding that Wi Fi connections should be made functional. The issue has been raised by students on several occasions but to no avail. A PU hostel resident said that students face a lot of difficulties in accessing the internet in hostel rooms, affecting their studies.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh, Mandeep Narula and Dar Ovais