Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

On a roll and a prayer

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta was seen offering prayers to a road-roller before it got to work the other day. Our politicians insist on such rituals when the roads that are recarpeted get damaged after every bout of rain. It would be better if they ensured quality construction material and proper repair in addition to the prayers. City residents aren’t impressed with ceremonial photos.

No crowd but show goes on, and how!

You have to give it to the dedication of the artistes at the ongoing 12th National Crafts Mela at Kalagram, Chandigarh. Come rain or shine, packed audience or empty chairs, there’s no let-up in their performances. Attired in colourful costumes, they performed with enthusiasm even as a handful of people were present to applaud them. The compere too did not let the lack of audience bother him as he went on to elucidate tales in detail. It’s not the loss of artistes but that of tricity residents who missed out on an opportunity to witness and appreciate the talent and spirit of such extraordinary performers.

Become Nikshay Mitras to help eradicate TB

As a part of the Centre’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg has adopted six TB patients from Chandigarh. Director, health services, Dr Suman Singh, Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, medical superintendent Dr VK Nagpal, GMSH-16 deputy medical superintendent Dr Parmjit Singh, National Health Mission nodal officer Dr Charru Singla, and district family welfare officer and State TB officer Dr Vandana Mohan also adopted five TB patients each. The officers will be providing the patients nutritional food baskets every month during the period of treatment from their salary. Garg urged people to adopt TB patients by becoming Nikshay (End TB) Mitras so that the stigma attached with the disease could be reduced and the patients could be accepted in the community. Nikshay is the web-enabled patient management system for TB control under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

Protesters atop water tank left high and dry

The protest by two physical training instructors (PTI) for over two weeks atop a water tank at Sohana in Mohali for government jobs has become an opportunity for political parties to target the ruling AAP. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and BJP’s Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa have all visited the protest site and criticised Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for not fulfilling their poll promise to grant 646 PTIs government jobs. The dejected protesters are now terming the visits a drama. “No one is going to help. This is just what Kejriwal did when he wanted to come to power in Punjab. These leaders come here and we have to explain the reason for our protest before they start giving media bytes. Knowledge hai nahi, karna kuch nahi bus mauke labb de ne (They don’t have any idea and won’t do anything about our plight. They’re only looking for an opportunity to criticise each other),” said one of the protesters.

PU students’ election: Litterers turn cleaners

Littering is rampant during this time’s campaigning for the Panjab University students’ council election. Student organisations resorted to littering the UIET on south campus on Friday and Student Centre (Stu-C) on Saturday as canvassing for the October 18 elections gathered pace. However, a new trend is that the student bodies also clean up the mess they create. NSUI, ABVP and SOI activists were seen cleaning the campus after littering it.

Poll in festive season, worries student leaders

The PU students’ council elections have been delayed this time and are taking place in the middle of the festive season. This has student leaders worried as many voters have gone home for the Diwali break. The leaders fear the voter turnout could be lower than previous years. Many volunteers were seen trying to persuade the students to stay back on the campus till the October 18 election. A student leader said they were even urging voters to cancel their train tickets and wait till polling day.

Party hopping as polling day nears

The Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), is making its debut in the Panjab University students’ council elections this year. This has led to party hopping with barely three days left for the elections. The latest to switch sides is NSUI’s Tegbir Singh, who joined the CYSS on Friday. Tegbir is a former general secretary of PUCSC.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Mandeep Kaur Narula, Nikhil Sharma and Dar Ovais