Tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Punjab’s power couple does the honours at Mohali

Punjab’s power couple, chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta, attended the state-level Republic Day function at Mohali, where state governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the chief guest. Mahajan welcome Badnore by presenting him a bouquet, while Gupta accompanied the governor when he was inspecting the guard of honour. This is perhaps the first time any couple is simultaneously serving at the helm of the administrative and police services of the state.

Rare bonhomie at Chandigarh MC meet

The general house meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation normally sees heated exchanges between BJP and Congress councillors but the last meet witnessed a rare consensus with everyone supporting each other’s suggestions on the Rose Festival. The councillors, barring a few nominated ones, were in favour of not organising the festival this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Drenched when IMD forecast sun? Air your grievances

In order to improve its forecasting service, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started a new crowd sourcing measure to provide feedback and report weather events such as rain, hail, fog and dust storm. So if you got drenched in the rain while the IMD had predicted a sunny day, you can air your grievances at https://city.imd.gov.in/citywx/crowd/enter_th_datag.php

PGI remembers martyrs with two-minute silence

A two-minute silence was observed at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, on Saturday in memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for India’s independence. Work came to a standstill for two minutes as the clock struck 11am to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, observed as Martyr’s Day. Respective heads of advanced centres took part in the event in their respective buildings.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Rajanbir Singh and Amanjeet Singh