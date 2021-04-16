Chandigarh tricity area hits record high of 1,587 Covid-19 cases

The Chandigarh tricity area on Thursday registered its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases, with 1,587 people testing positive for the virus – a 21% spike from its last high of 1,310 on Monday.

Adding 860 infections, Mohali also hit a record daily high and accounted for 54% of tricity’s cases. It also topped Punjab’s Thursday tally of 4,333.

Panchkula’s cases at 315, too, touched the all-time high since the pandemic broke out in March last year.

Chandigarh saw a slight dip in its 24-hour Covid count, with 412 cases against Wednesday’s 421, but reported three deaths, which pushed its toll to 407.

Mohali also recorded a death, taking its total casualties to 487 – the highest in tricity.

Mohali’s active cases cross 5,000 mark

With Thursday’s cases, the district’s active cases shot up to 5,225, while the total cases reached 33,844.

As many as 399 of the 860 cases were from Mohali city and 196 from Dhakoli. Kharar followed at 147, Dera Bassi at 47, Gharuan at 34, Banur four, and Lalru, Boothgarh and Kurali had 11 cases each.

Recording 7,151 cases and 54 deaths in 15 days of April, Mohali has surpassed its March tallies of 6,315 and 48, respectively.

At 28,132 (83%) recoveries, the district is trailing behind the national average of 88.31%.

36-year-old among UT’s casualties

Among UT’s fatalities on Thursday were an 80-year-old man from Sector 51, who had severe acute respiratory infection; a 73-year-old woman from Sector 48, who had coronary artery disease and also suffered a septic shock; and a 36-year-old woman from Maloya with disseminated abdominal tuberculosis.

Chandigarh has witnessed 32,397 cases so far, of which 3,371 are active. A total of 28,619 patients (88%) have recovered. Within two weeks of April, the city has recorded 5,398 cases and 28 deaths.

Panchkula city contributed 222 of the 315 cases in the district, whose total reached 15,946 cases. As many as 1,799 patients are recuperating, 13,987 (87.7%) have been cured and 160 have succumbed to the virus. Among these, April accounts for six deaths and 2,917 cases.