chandigarh news

Tricity logs 3 Covid cases for second day in a row

Two of the tricity’s new infections surfaced in Chandigarh’s Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula; Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year
Tricity reported three new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity clocked just three new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Two of these infections surfaced in Chandigarh’s Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula. Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year.

Tricity’s active cases also lowered from 30 to 27 in past 24 hours. Currently, 15 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and one in Panchkula. No new virus-related death was reported for the 36th straight day.

