Tricity records no Covid deaths for 7th consecutive day

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:15 AM IST
No deaths have been reported in the tricity area since July 31, when a 55-year-old Chandigarh man had succumbed at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. (Representative Image/HT File)

No coronavirus deaths were reported in the tricity area for the seventh consecutive day, while seven more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Four people tested positive in Chandigarh, three in Mohali, while Panchkula reported no new fresh cases. All three fresh infections in Mohali were reported from Kharar, while residents of Sector 16, Dadumajra and Hallomajra tested positive in Chandigarh.

The tricity has 74 active Covid cases, of which 38 cases are in Mohali, 26 in Chandigarh and 10 in Panchkula.

No deaths have been reported in the tricity area since July 31, when a 55-year-old Chandigarh man had succumbed at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

So far, 68,483 people in Mohali have tested positive, of which 67,388 people have recuperated and 1,057 have succumbed.

In Chandigarh, 61,137 of 61,974 Covid patients have recovered so far, while 811 have died. Of the 30,650 people who have tested positive in Panchkula, 30,264 have recovered and 376 have lost their lives.

