Tricity, stir up a coffee-sation with every sip!

In a world that runs on caffeine, coffee isn’t just a morning ritual; it’s a way of life. But what if we told you that your beloved coffee could do more than just wake you up in the morning? This International Coffee Day (October 1), get ready to embark on a caffeinated adventure like no other as we introduce you to a world of coffee mocktails and cocktails.

Get ready to ‘espresso’ yourself like never before with some coffee-inspired concoctions (Photos: Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whether you’re a java enthusiast, a caffeine connoisseur, or just someone looking to stir up some fun, we’ve got the perfect recipes to tantalise your taste buds and leave you buzzing with excitement. So get ready to ‘espresso’ yourself like never before with these coffee-inspired concoctions:

Orange Twist Coffee

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ORANGE TWIST COFFEE

Ingredients: 1/2 orange, 1 tsp honey, 100 ml fresh drip coffee or 1 espresso, 1 glass soda, ice cubes

Method:

Freshly squeeze the orange juice. Stir the honey into the hot coffee. Pour the orange juice into a glass, add the ice cubes and soda and lastly pour the coffee over a spoon onto the ice cubes. Garnish with an orange slice. Stir and enjoy!

By chef Sanjana Bhasin, of Cocotown

Black Russian

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BLACK RUSSIAN

Ingredients: Vodka, Coffee liqueur, 1 cherry, ice cubes

Method:

Stir together the vodka and coffee liqueur with some ice in a cocktail mixing glass. Strain into a serving glass filled with ice. Top with a cherry and serve.

By mixologist Aditya Verma, of BrewTown

The Dark and Stormy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

THE DARK AND STORMY

Ingredients: 50ml dark rum, 100ml hot ginger beer, 2 tbsp freshly brewed espresso, caramel popcorn (for garnish)

Method:

Mix the rum and ginger beer together over ice. Slowly pour the espresso on top. Garnish with caramel popcorn and serve.

By mixologist Gagan Anand, of Sam’s Bar and Cafe

Coffee-Elderflower mocktail

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

COFFEE-ELDERFLOWER MOCKTAIL

Ingredients: 1 cup water, 1/4 cup fresh lemongrass cut into 2-inch pieces, 2 tsp ground chicory coffee, 1/4 cup elderflower syrup, 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice, 2 tsp sweetened condensed milk, 1/4 tsp pure lemon extract, 2 cups ice, lemon peel (to garnish)

Method:

Bring water and lemongrass to boil in small saucepan on medium-high heat. Boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Add coffee. Allow to steep for 5 minutes. Strain the mixture into large cocktail shaker through a fine-mesh sieve lined with a coffee filter. Fill with ice. Add the elderflower syrup, lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk and lemon extract. Shake well. Strain into chilled coupe glasses. Garnish with a twist of lemon.

By chef Nadira, of Baked with Love

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sip-ply irresistible!

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Tricity is buzzing with caffeinated excitement as local cafes unveil a steaming hot array of irresistible offers on your favourite brews to mark International Coffee Day:

Your mornings will get brighter with buy-one-get-one free deals on coffees at Cafe Lagoon.

Javahouz is brewing up a storm with their ‘Espresso Yourself’ promo. One can buy two espressos and the third one will be on the house!

Cafe Jive is offering 50% off on all their delectable espressos, mochas and lattes.

Baked with Love is providing complimentary coffee of your choice on every tiramisu order.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON