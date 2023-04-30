JEE Main: Four from tricity in top 100

Four students from the tricity have made to the top 100 in the All-India Rankings of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the result for which was declared on Saturday.

Panchkula students Raghav Goyal who has secured AIR 20 (HT Photo)

Raghav Goyal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, got the All-India Rank 20. The 17-year-old lives in Sector 15, Chandigarh. His father Pankaj Goyal and mother Mamta Goyal run a business. His elder brother Pranav Goyal is also an engineer and a pass-out from IIT-Bombay.

Raghav wants to study computer engineering from the IIT-Bombay like his elder brother. He said though he knew he had made a good attempt, he never expected that he would get such a high rank.

“Getting such a high rank won’t put much pressure on me and I will continue to enjoy my studies. I don’t have a fixed study time,” he said.

In his free time, Raghav is fond of classical music and is training for the same.

Kamyak Channa of DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, stood second in tricity with AIR 21. The 17-year-old hails from Dhakoli. His mother, Latika Channa is a teacher at DC Montessori School in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, while his father Jitendra Channa works at the HDFC Bank in Narayangarh. An only child, he was always interested in how computers work and was good at mathematics.

He wants to pursue computer science engineering from IIT-Bombay and for the JEE Advanced preparation, he will focus more on taking mock tests and revising the syllabus.

He studies for about seven to eight hours a day and likes taking walks and talking with his friends to de-stress. He is also a district-level chess player and won a gold medal in 2018.

Aryan Chugh of Sector 68, Mohali, got AIR 56. His father Rajiv Chugh is a physics teacher at DAV Model School in Sector 15 and his mother Khushwant Kaur is a professor at SGGS College in Sector 26. A student of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 35, Aryan is fond of playing cricket. He said playing cricket is like medicine for him.

Moulik Jindal, who is also a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Panchkula and a resident of Sector 46 in Chandigarh, got AIR 75. He said he will continue with the same strategy as he hopes to get a similar rank in JEE Advanced as well.

JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating through the Central Seat Allocation Board. It was conducted in two sessions. Registration for JEE Advanced will begin from Sunday which students need to take to get admission in one of the IITs of the country. The exam will be conducted on June 4.

