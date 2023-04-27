Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid tally drops to 137

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid tally drops to 137

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 27, 2023 02:27 AM IST

The daily tally dipped across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula; in Chandigarh, the cases declined from 51 to 34, in Mohali from 63 to 40 and in Panchkula from 92 to 63

Tricity’s daily Covid cases declined from 206 to 137 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

At 412, Mohali has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 316 and Panchkula with 225 (Getty image)
At 412, Mohali has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 316 and Panchkula with 225 (Getty image)

The daily tally dipped across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. In Chandigarh, the cases declined from 51 to 34, in Mohali from 63 to 40 and in Panchkula from 92 to 63.

With this, tricity’s active cases also dropped from 1,055 to 953. At 412, Mohali has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 316 and Panchkula with 225. Most of the infected patients in the tricity are under home isolation, with only a small number requiring hospitalisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohali panchkula tuesday chandigarh tricity wednesday + 4 more
mohali panchkula tuesday chandigarh tricity wednesday + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out