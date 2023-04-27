Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid tally drops to 137

Tricity’s daily Covid cases declined from 206 to 137 between Tuesday and Wednesday. At 412, Mohali has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 316 and Panchkula with 225 (Getty image)

The daily tally dipped across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. In Chandigarh, the cases declined from 51 to 34, in Mohali from 63 to 40 and in Panchkula from 92 to 63.

With this, tricity’s active cases also dropped from 1,055 to 953. At 412, Mohali has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 316 and Panchkula with 225. Most of the infected patients in the tricity are under home isolation, with only a small number requiring hospitalisation.