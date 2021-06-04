Tricity’s daily Covid deaths drop to four, lowest in seven weeks

Showing no major downturn despite the Covid-19 cases receding steadily for the past three weeks, tricity’s daily deaths on Thursday dropped to four, a first in the past 49 days.

Since recording four deaths on April 15, the tricity had seen the daily fatalities rise swiftly, hitting the peak of 38 on May 5.

While the Covid cases had started coming down after touching the all-time high of 2,612 on May 10, the deaths had remained in double digits for three straight weeks until the figure came down to nine on June 1.

Among those who died on Thursday, three were from Mohali and one from Chandigarh, while Panchkula reported no casualty for the second time in the past three days.

On the other hand, there was a slight rise in the Covid-19 cases with 366 people testing positive in the tricity, against 337 on Wednesday.

Only Chandigarh saw the cases dropping further, from 134 a day ago to 111 on Thursday.

Mohali’s cases rose from 153 to 191 and in Panchkula 64 infections were reported, up from 50 the day before. On a positive note, the active cases in the tricity reduced from 4,204 on Wednesday to 3,994 on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate – proportion of tests returning positive – was 4% in Chandigarh, 4.9% in Panchkula, but a tad higher in Mohali, at 6.9%.

The latest fatalities took Chandigarh’s toll to 762, while the cases reached 60,399. A total of 1,135 patients are still under treatment in home isolation or at hospitals and 58,502 have been cured, a recovery rate of 96.8% - currently highest in the tricity.

In Mohali, the cumulative cases and deaths stand at 67,035 and 978, respectively. As many as 2,243 people are still recuperating and 63,814 (95.19%) have recovered.

With no death, Panchkula’s toll stayed at 352, but cases climbed to 29,879, of which 616 are active.

‘Continue to exercise caution’

“There was a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases for the last one month, but there was no proportionate drop in the number of deaths in the tricity. It is a good sign that the fatalities have started coming down, but people should take care not to lower their guard and continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Dr VK Nagpal, UT joint director, health, said, “Our rapid response teams are working round the clock to assess the patient from the moment a positive report arrives. Even though cases have decreased, continued prompt response has helped people get hospital care sooner, which in turn has helped bring the mortality graph down too.”