Tricity’s style guide: Beard edition

Beards, for ages, have been a sign of honour and masculinity. And just like one’s hair, their beard too speaks volumes about who they are and can help accentuate your best features. This is why, from growing it to maintaining it properly, there are certain things one needs to keep in mind.

So, on World Beard Day today, experts from the region talk about ongoing beard trends and share some grooming tips.

Full beard

“Most turbaned Sikh men go for a long full beard. And it’s a great option if one has an oblong face. It is a symbol of confidence and style and can look great if maintained well. But it also requires regular grooming and a great amount of patience,” says Nadeem Ali, of Trendzz Salon.

5 o’clock shadow

This short beard style is classic and timeless. Most youths choose it as it’s always well received. “It takes two to five days to grow. It is ideal for those who prefer to remain somewhere between having a full beard and a clean shave. And what’s great about it is that it goes well with all kinds of outfits,” says Sameer Rai, of The Hair Salon.

Square Beard

This medium beard style keeps more length on the sides to widen the face and make the jaw look angular. This style is ideal for men with long or oval face shapes as it helps create angles that they don’t naturally have, says stylist Jaskiran Lamba.

The Artist

This style is a combination of a chin cup and a soul patch. This minimal beard style is gradually becoming gaining popularity. It pairs well with a thin but defined mustache. It needs regular trimming but minimal efforts, says Sachin Sharma, an Instagrammer.

Beard grooming tips:

- Consult an expert and finalise a style that complements your face shape

- Beard is made of protein and fat but is also heavily reliant on Vitamins B5, B3, and B9, so have a balanced diet

- Resist the urge to trim or style your beard too frequently

- Trimming is essential but one must know when and how to do it

- Washing and conditioning the beard is a crucial step. Scrub your beard multiple times every week with specialised cleansers

- Try out multiple beard oils and use the one that suits you the best

