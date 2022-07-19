Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tricolour to be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana: Khattar
chandigarh news

Tricolour to be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said all government buildings in the state will permanently hoist the national flag and residents will be encouraged to procure and voluntarily hoist the national flag
The Haryana government will not be spending money under the campaign, but will accept flags through donations, said Khattar (HT PHOTO )
Published on Jul 19, 2022 02:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Tricolour will be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, slated to take place between August 13 and 15.

The CM, who was presiding over an all-party meeting at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh, said citizens will be encouraged to procure and voluntarily hoist the national flag. Khattar, and his cabinet colleagues Dushyant Chautala, Ranjit Singh and Gopal Kanda have pledged to donate flags equal to their month’s salary. The CM also called upon other MLAs and MPs to donate flags.

“Now, all government buildings in the state will permanently hoist the national flag. Apart from hoisting the Tricolour at homes from August 13 to 15, a Tricolour badge will also be pinned to the uniforms of schoolchildren to evoke a patriotic spirit among them,” he said.

The state government will not be spending money under the campaign, but will accept flags through donations. “The national flag will be made available at affordable prices at grain shops under the public distribution system, at post offices, panchayat ghars, common service centres, and anganwadi centres,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Praising the campaign, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda called upon workers and office bearers of his party to actively participate in the campaign. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said the education department had an important role to play in the campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP