Trident Group chairman to head Kali Devi temple panel

The Punjab government has replaced the Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) with the Trident Group chairman to head Patiala’s historic Kali Devi temple advisory committee as chairperson. Traditionally, the district administration has been helming the affairs of the temple. Now, the DC is left with the charge of the panel’s member secretary. The Kali Devi Temple is Patiala’s one of the most prominent religious sites. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Industrialist Rajinder Gupta, founder and chairman of Trident Group, also holds the post of vice chairman of the Economic Policy and Planning Board of the state government, having a cabinet rank. Additionally, the government has appointed renowned industrialist AS Mittal, vice chairman of Sonalika Group, and Mahesh Mittal, director of Aarti Steels, as members of the committee. All three appointees are not from Patiala.

The Kali Devi Temple is Patiala’s one of the most prominent religious sites. Lately, the temple functioning has been in controversy wherein one of the priests was suspended by the deputy commissioner who had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court. The court had attached the salary of the DC.

It has been learned that the newly appointed members, who are industrialists, have committed to donate the funds for the beautification of the temple.