Trio held 10 days after Ludhiana businessman’s kidnapping, key accused at large

Ten days after the kidnapping of a city-based hosiery owner, police nabbed three accused involved in the crime, while the mastermind and other accused are yet to be arrested.

(HT File)

Police had earlier recovered the Kia Seltos Car owned by the hosiery owner from Haridwar. The accused, who shot the victim in the foot, had driven away in the car after the failed extortion bid and later abandoned it. Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal had confirmed the development.

The three arrested accused would recce the victim, Sambhav Jain, and pass key information to the mastermind. Police, meanwhile, are pressuring the mastermind’s family members to force him into surrendering.

While scanning the trail of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, police found the accused drove towards Sahnewal after dropping Jain off at Vishwakarma Chowk. However, the car went off the grid near Dhandari.

Police received information about the accused dispersing from Haridwar after abandoning the vehicle, fleeing to Rajasthan and Bihar to cross over to Nepal. Different teams of police have been dispatched to track them down.

Sambhav Jain was kidnapped in his car on November 17 from Bahadurke road minutes after he left the factory. The accused forced Jain to ask his wife to bring gold and cash as extortion. After the miscreants suspected that they were being chased by the police, they shot him in the foot, dropped him off at Vishwakarma Chowk and drove away.

