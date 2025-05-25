Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Trio held with 200 gm heroin, 153 narcotics capsules in Mohali’s Mullanpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 25, 2025 09:38 AM IST

A thorough search of their vehicle, bearing a Haryana registration number, led to the recovery of the contraband; the vehicle has been taken into custody

Mohali police arrested three suspected drug traffickers and recovered 200 gm heroin, along with 153 narcotic capsules from their possession, in Mullanpur on Friday.

The accused, identified as Parveen Kumar, Vinay Kumar and Bir Singh, all residents of Haryana, were intercepted at a checkpoint based on intelligence inputs. (iStock)
The accused, identified as Parveen Kumar, Vinay Kumar and Bir Singh, all residents of Haryana, were intercepted at a checkpoint based on intelligence inputs. A thorough search of their vehicle, bearing a Haryana registration number, led to the recovery of 200 gm heroin and 153 narcotic capsules. The vehicle has been taken into custody.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Mullanpur police station. The trio has been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Sunday, May 25, 2025
