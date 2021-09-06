Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Trio on bike snatches Ludhiana man’s 60,000, mobile phone
chandigarh news

Trio on bike snatches Ludhiana man’s 60,000, mobile phone

The accused intercepted the victim’s car claiming they were hit by it and got into an argument, before fleeing with the money and phone from the vehicle
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Trio on bike snatches Ludhiana man’s 60,000, mobile phone

Three-motorcycle borne men snatched a car driver’s mobile phone and 60,000 in cash on the national highway near Sherpur on Saturday night.

The victim, Salman of Sherpur village, said he worked for a factory as a driver and was driving back from Jammu after collecting a payment of 60,000. His friend Rafajat was accompanying him in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

As they reached the national highway near Sherpur, three men on a motorcycle intercepted them, claiming their car had hit them.

A quarrel ensued and the trio tried to snatch the driver’s car key and the 60,000 kept in the vehicle. As the complainant and his friend resisted, the accused attacked them with an iron rod, vandalised their car, and fled with their mobile phone and cash.

“We have lodged an FIR under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused. Police are trying to identify them with the help of nearby CCTV cameras,” said ASI Rajesh Kumar, who is investigating the case for Moti Nagar police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohali: Biker killed in accident on Airport Road

Chandigarh airport to launch cargo facility on November 1

Fleecing at parking lots: Visitors paying the price for Ludhiana MC’s apathy

Another fake Aadhaar centre unearthed in Ludhiana, two held
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP