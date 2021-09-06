Trio on bike snatches Ludhiana man’s 60,000, mobile phone

Three-motorcycle borne men snatched a car driver’s mobile phone and ₹60,000 in cash on the national highway near Sherpur on Saturday night.

The victim, Salman of Sherpur village, said he worked for a factory as a driver and was driving back from Jammu after collecting a payment of ₹60,000. His friend Rafajat was accompanying him in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

As they reached the national highway near Sherpur, three men on a motorcycle intercepted them, claiming their car had hit them.

A quarrel ensued and the trio tried to snatch the driver’s car key and the ₹60,000 kept in the vehicle. As the complainant and his friend resisted, the accused attacked them with an iron rod, vandalised their car, and fled with their mobile phone and cash.

“We have lodged an FIR under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused. Police are trying to identify them with the help of nearby CCTV cameras,” said ASI Rajesh Kumar, who is investigating the case for Moti Nagar police.