Truck carrying 220 cases of illegal liquor seized in Mohali: Cheema

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Sunday that the special operations group comprising Mohali excise team and local police intercepted a truck carrying 220 cases of illegal liquor near Handesra village of the district. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (HT File)

He said the liquor was marked ‘For Sale in Chandigarh Only’ and the operation was part of a special campaign across the state to tackle the menace of illegal liquor smuggling from the Union territory of Chandigarh.

Divulging details about the operation, the Cheema said the seizure is one of six major instances in recent times where liquor was being smuggled into Punjab from Chandigarh. He added that a case was registered under Sections 61(1)(14) and 78(2) of the Punjab Excise Act at the Handesra police station.

The minister said six first-information reports (FIR) were registered in police stations of Mohali district in connection with liquor smuggling from Chandigarh after seizures of 42 liquor cases.

Cheema said that in the current financial year till December 31, 20204, 114 cases pertaining to liquor smuggling from Chandigarh have been registered and 30,096 liquor bottles have been recovered.

He emphasised that both the state excise department and Punjab Police are adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards liquor smuggling. “The ongoing campaign will be intensified, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in liquor smuggling,” he added.

The minister assured that no one involved in liquor smuggling will be spared and appealed to the people to inform the department about any such activities.