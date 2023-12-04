Truck claims teen biker’s life in Panchkula

A 17-year-old boy was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle in Raipur Rani on Saturday.

The truck driver was booked for rash driving and negligence. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased, Mayank Nagar, lived in Raipur Rani.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

His brother Deepak Kumar told police that Mayank was riding a motorcycle with his friend Anubhav sitting pillion. He was following them on another motorcycle.

Around 12.30 pm, they were passing by Sant Nirankari Bhawan in Raipur Rani while heading towards Panchkula. There, a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit Mayank’s motorcycle from behind, tossing both him and Anubhav on the road.

Commuters managed to stop the truck at a distance. Meanwhile, Mayank was rushed to Community Health Centre, Raipur Rani, where he was declared brought dead.

The truck driver, identified as Sukhdev, hailing from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON