Truck driver arrested for drug smuggling in Kurukshetra

The police have arrested a truck driver in Kurukshetra district and recovered 6.5 kg of opium and 10 kg of poppy husk from his possession. The police said that during the interrogation, the accused said he had brought the drugs from Jharkhand and was taking it to Punjab. The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib. The police said that the truck bearing a Punjab registration number was intercepted near Shahbad flyover following a tip-off about smuggling of drugs. The truck was intercepted near Shahbad and the police recovered 6.5 kg opium and 10 kg poppy husk from his possession. The truck was seized and the driver was arrested under Sections 15 and 18 of the NDPS Act, Further investigation into the case is underway, the police said. HTC

(Getty Images/ Representational image)

Haryana imposes ₹60-cr penalty on polluting units

Chandigarh : The Haryana government has imposed penalty of ₹60 crore on polluting units in the state. Out of these ₹44 crore have been recovered by the State Pollution Control Board and ₹15 crore by the state-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority. This was stated in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal for constituting a high-powered committee to utilise these funds. The chief secretary on Friday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of CEO, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Sudhir Rajpal to prepare action plan and utilisation of these funds for remediation and restitution of the environment. HTC

7 trains to halt at Ghanauli for a week

Ambala : The Northern Railways on Friday allowed a temporary stoppage of seven trains, including Una Jan Shatabdi, at Ghanauli railway station for a week. In a statement, chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar said train number 12057/58 (New Delhi -Una Himachal-New Delhi), 14505/06 (Amritsar-Nangal Dam- Amritsar), 14553/54 (Delhi-Daulatpur Chowk-Delhi) and 04502 (Una Himachal–Saharanpur) will halt at the station for two minutes each from March 3 to 10. HTC

5 held for issuing fake death certificate of Haryana CM: UP Police

Press Trust of India

Sonbhadra (UP) Five members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly issuing a fake death certificate of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a senior police officer said here on Friday. Elaborating on the modus operandi, additional superintendent of police (operation) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said the gang, in collusion with a contractual employee in Lucknow’s Swastha Bhavan, got hold of the login ID and password of a portal, created for issuing birth and death certificates, and issued the documents to people in exchange of money. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they issued the death certificate of the Haryana CM after a person sent them his details on WhatsApp and gave money for it, the officer said during a press conference. The police, however, did not clarify about the identity of the person who had allegedly asked the accused to issue the CM’s death certificate or the motive behind the move.

