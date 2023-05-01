Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Impounded truck stolen from police station

Ludhiana: Impounded truck stolen from police station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 01, 2023 12:02 AM IST

The police suspect that the driver of the truck had driven away the vehicle, which was parked alongside the compound wall of the police station

In a major embarrassment to the police, a truck impounded by the traffic police for violation of rules has been stolen from the Sahnewal police station.

As the truck was too big to be parked inside the police station, they had parked it alongside the compound wall. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As the truck was too big to be parked inside the police station, they had parked it alongside the compound wall. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police suspect that the driver of the truck had driven away the vehicle, which was parked alongside the compound wall of the police station.

The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR case under section 379 of the IPC against the driver of the truck, identified as Raja Ram of Jalla village of Bikaner in Rajasthan on the statement of ASI Anil Kumar, who is munshi at the police station.

The ASI stated that the traffic police had impounded a truck on April 27 for violating traffic rules and gave it in their custody. As the truck was too big to be parked inside the police station, they had parked it alongside the compound wall.

He said that on April 29 they were shocked when they did not find the truck. When enquired at night munshi Head Constable Gurdeep Singh and Sentry Dharminder Kumar stated that the driver of the truck had approached them on April 28 and requested them to release the vehicle. They told him that the truck could be released only after the orders of the court following which he left.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
custody court ipc violation traffic police rajasthan gurdeep singh driver asi truck head constable bikaner night anil kumar + 12 more
custody court ipc violation traffic police rajasthan gurdeep singh driver asi truck head constable bikaner night anil kumar + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out