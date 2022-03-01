Truck laden with LPG cylinders rams into shanty in Ludhiana

A major tragedy was averted after a truck laden with LPG cylinders rammed into a shanty after hitting a wall near the Pakhowal Road flyover on Monday.

Two people, Jivan and Susheel, suffered minor injuries in the incident, and were taken to the hospital. The truck has been impounded.

One of the injured men, Jivan, was sleeping when the truck rammed into the shanty. Initially, he assumed that slabs from the flyover had fallen on the shanty. However, when he gathered consciousness, he realised a truck had hit the shanty.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police are investigating the reason behind the mishap.