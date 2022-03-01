Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck laden with LPG cylinders rams into shanty in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Truck laden with LPG cylinders rams into shanty in Ludhiana

A major tragedy was averted after a truck laden with LPG cylinders rammed into a shanty after hitting a wall near the Pakhowal Road flyover in Ludhiana; two people were injured
One of the injured men, Jivan, was sleeping when the truck rammed into the shanty. Initially, he assumed that slabs from thePakhowal Road flyover in Ludhiana had fallen on the shanty. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 02:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A major tragedy was averted after a truck laden with LPG cylinders rammed into a shanty after hitting a wall near the Pakhowal Road flyover on Monday.

Two people, Jivan and Susheel, suffered minor injuries in the incident, and were taken to the hospital. The truck has been impounded.

One of the injured men, Jivan, was sleeping when the truck rammed into the shanty. Initially, he assumed that slabs from the flyover had fallen on the shanty. However, when he gathered consciousness, he realised a truck had hit the shanty.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police are investigating the reason behind the mishap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP