Truck mows down biker in Panchkula

A 50-year-old biker was mowed down by a truck at Toka village in Panchkula. The deceased has been identified as Tarsem, 50, of Sukhdarshan village in Panchkula. In his complaint to the police, Bhupinder, son of the deceased, said on November 26, his father had gone for work to Toka village on his motorcycle and at 4 pm, he received a call about his father’s accident. When he reached there, he saw a truck had mowed down his father. He was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case under Sections 279 and 304A of IPC was registered.

