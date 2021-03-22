Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck mows down four-year-old boy riding scooter with parents in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Truck mows down four-year-old boy riding scooter with parents in Panchkula

Victim’s mother is critically injured, while his father,Gurpreet Singh, escaped unscathed as he fell on the left side of the road
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:08 AM IST
HT Image

A four-year-old boy was killed and his mother critically injured after a truck hit their scooter at Majri Chowk in Sector 3, Panchkula, on Sunday.

The victim, Mankirat Singh, was riding the scooter with his parents, Gurpreet Singh, 30, and Rupinder Kaur, 30, when a truck rammed into the two-wheeler and ran over the boy after he fell on the road.

The child and his mother were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where the boy was declared dead and his mother was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, in a critical state.

The truck driver fled the spot on foot after abandoning his vehicle.

He was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gurpreet escaped unscathed as he fell on the left side of the vehicle, while his wife and son fell on the right.

