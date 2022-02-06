Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Truck mows down pedestrian near Jagera Canal Bridge in Ludhiana

After the incident, the pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital in Ludhiana where he succumbed to his injuries; truck driver fled the spot of the accident
The pedestrian was walking towards a petrol pump to buy fuel for his motorcycle when the mishap took place near Jagera Canal Bridge in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An elderly man was crushed under a speeding truck near Jagera Canal Bridge in Dehlon on Friday evening. The victim, Jagpal Singh, 62, of Daulatpur village, was walking towards a petrol pump to buy fuel for his motorcycle when the mishap took place.

After the incident, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered an FIR against truck driver, Rajinder Singh of Malerkotla, on the statement of Gurdeep Singh, the victim’s son.

Gurdeep said that his father had gone out for some work when his bike ran out of fuel. As his father was walking towards the filling station, the accused’s vehicle ran over him, injuring him grievously.

According to an eyewitness, the trucker was taking a u-turn and had not noticed the victim, leading the mishap. He added that some passersby had even tried to warn the trucker, but to no avail.

As soon as the trucker realised that he had run over man, he fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Assistant sub-inspector Karamjeet Singh said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the truck driver.

