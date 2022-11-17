Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck mows down SPO in Jammu

Truck mows down SPO in Jammu

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:12 AM IST

A special police officer (SPO) was killed after a rashly driven truck hit a truck parked near a police check post on Narwal Bypass

The SPO, who was critically injured in the mishap, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. (HT File/Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A special police officer (SPO) was killed after a rashly driven truck hit a truck parked near a police check post on Narwal Bypass here early Wednesday, police said.

The victim, Rajat Choudhary, 27, a resident of Bishnah, was part of a police party engaged in checking vehicles near the forest check post.

A police officer said, “A rashly driven truck with a registration number from Tamil Nadu rammed into a stationary truck near the check post on Narwal Bypass. The impact was so strong that the SPO was crushed under the stationary truck, and the check post was damaged.”

The SPO, who was critically injured in the mishap, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The truck drivers legs were also fractured in the accident. The victim was to get married in February. His body was handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP