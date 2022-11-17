Truck mows down SPO in Jammu

A special police officer (SPO) was killed after a rashly driven truck hit a truck parked near a police check post on Narwal Bypass here early Wednesday, police said.

The victim, Rajat Choudhary, 27, a resident of Bishnah, was part of a police party engaged in checking vehicles near the forest check post.

A police officer said, “A rashly driven truck with a registration number from Tamil Nadu rammed into a stationary truck near the check post on Narwal Bypass. The impact was so strong that the SPO was crushed under the stationary truck, and the check post was damaged.”

The SPO, who was critically injured in the mishap, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The truck drivers legs were also fractured in the accident. The victim was to get married in February. His body was handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities.